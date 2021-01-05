close
Tue Jan 05, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 5, 2021

Sana COVID positive

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 5, 2021

LAHORE: Former Pakistan women’s team captain Sana Mir has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 34-year-old Sana was part of the broadcast panel for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. She was performing her duties in the ongoing final between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

Sana announced retirement from cricket in April 2020. In her 15-year career, she made 226 appearances (120 ODIs and 106 T20Is).

Latest News

More From Sports