Karunaratne gives SL slender lead after SA collapse

JOHANNESBURG: Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne ensured his team would avoid an innings defeat but the tourists were in a precarious position at the end of the second day of the second and final Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Monday.

The tourists were 150 for four at the close in Johannesburg, a lead of five runs with six wickets remaining.

Karunaratne, one of five left-handers in the Sri Lankan top six, made 91 not out off 116 balls with 17 fours.

But there was only one partnership of note, 85 for the second wicket with Lahiru Thirimanne, who scored 31. They came together after Kusal Perera had been bowled with only one run scored.

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi took the first three wickets to finish the day with three for 26, having Thirimanne and Kusal Mendis caught down the leg side by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock off successive deliveries. It was the third successive nought by Mendis.

Karunaratne’s innings continued a fightback which started with the team’s bowlers, who restricted South Africa’s first innings lead to 145.

Vishwa Fernando took five for 101, his first five-wicket haul in Tests, as South Africa were bowled out for 302, losing their last nine wickets for 84 runs.

South Africa’s collapse seemed unlikely when Dean Elgar (127) and Rassie van der Dussen (67) scored 68 runs off 14 overs in the first hour of the day.

Their second-wicket stand was worth 184 before the mid-morning drinks break brought a change in fortunes, with both batsmen dismissed in the first two overs after drinks.

Score Board

Sri Lanka 1st Innings 157 all out

South Africa 1st Innings (overnight 148-1)

D. Elgar c Thirmianne b Chameera 127

A. Markram c Mendis b A. Fernando 5

H. van der Dussen c Dickwella b Shanaka 67

F. du Plessis c Dickwella b Shanaka 8

Q. de Kock c Mendis b V. Fernando 10

T. Bavuma lbw b V. Fernando 19

W. Mulder lbw b V. Fernando 7

K. Maharaj c Dickwella b A. Fernando 2

A. Nortje c Mendis b V. Fernando 13

L. Sipamla c Shanaka b V. Fernando 5

L. Ngidi not out 14

Extras (b8, lb14, w3) 25

Total (all out, 75.4 overs) 302

Fall: 1-34 (Markram), 2-218 (Elgar), 3-218 (Van der Dussen), 4-235 (Du Plessis), 5-241 (De Kock), 6-257 (Mulder), 7-262 (Maharaj), 8-276 (Bavuma), 9-283 (Nortje)

Bowling: V. Fernando 23.4-0-101-5 (1w), A. Fernando 19-5-61-2 (1w), Chameera 14-1-53-1, Shanaka 15-3-42-2 (1w), Hasaranga 4-0-23-0

Sri Lanka 2nd Innings

D. Karunaratne not out 91

K. Perera b Ngidi 1

L. Thirimanne c De Kock b Ngidi 31

K. Mendis c De Kock b Ngidi 0

M. Bhanuka c Maharaj b Nortje 1

N. Dickwella not out 18

Extras (b4, lb2, nb1, w1) 8

Total (4 wkts, 39 overs) 150

Fall: 1-1 (Perera), 2-86 (Thirimanne), 3-92 (Mendis), 4-109 (Bhanuka)

Bowling: Ngidi 9-3-26-3, Nortje 11-1-41-1 (1w), Mulder 11-2-43-0, Sipamla 8-1-34-0

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock (both RSA). TV umpire: Allahudien Paleker (RSA)