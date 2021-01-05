Ajmal to be Islamabad United’s assistant coach

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Islamabad United has roped in former spinner Saeed Ajmal as an assistant coach for the sixth edition of the tournament.

Ajmal played an instrumental role in Islamabad United’s victory in the first edition of the PSL. The former Pakistan spinner termed his upcoming stint with the franchise an honour. “Thank you @IsbUnited. It is a huge honour for me to be part of #ISLU’s as an assistant coach. A franchise which not only provides a platform to young cricketers but also young coaches to learn and progress. Looking forward to PSL6,” Ajmal tweeted.

Last week, Islamabad United appointed South African cricketer Johan Botha as the new head coach. The all-rounder had previously worked as the fielding coach for the franchise in the second season of the tournament.