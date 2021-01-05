Dropped catches cost Pakistan dearly, says Abbas

ISLAMABAD: New-ball bowler Mohammad Abbas Monday said that making a mess of the situation cost Pakistan dearly as they were pegged back by the hosts New Zealand on the second day of Test as the visitors dropped catches with regularity.

In an interaction with media, Abbas said the world-class batsmen hardly give you opportunities but if you get any you have to avail these chances.

“Several dropped catches and delivering no-balls on a crucial stage of the game have given the hosts an upper hand after the second day’s play. You cannot waste such chances against the quality batsmen, however our fielders messed it up in the shape of dropped catches. It is pertinent on the fielders to grab such chances that hardly come against quality teams,” Abbas said.

Shan Masood was the culprit on two occasions with Rizwan also missing the opportunity. Shaheen Shah was found delivering no-ball when batsmen were seen edging it to the slips. Even Azhar Ali took a late start to grab a catch offered by Kane Williamson.

“Giving any opportunity to the likes of Williamson, who is one of the best batsmen, is just like leaving the field open to the opponents. Just one miss could prove costly for Pakistan.”

Abbas said despite a good start in the first session where Pakistan grabbed two quick wickets, New Zealand came back strongly in the last session and ended the day on a high note.

Pakistan’s bowler however was greatly surprised over behavior of the pitch that, he said, had changed drastically.

“There is hardly any movement in the wicket now as it started playing easier with each passing hour. The bounce that was witnessed by the bowlers on the first day was completely missing on the second. Batsmen were finding it easier to play, however, that was not the case when Pakistan batsmen faced the deliveries.”

Abbas also hoped that New Zealand would be restricted to a sizeable total in the first innings.

“Our efforts would be to make early inroads into the New Zealand batting lineup and restrict them to a manageable total.”

About his own performance, Abbas said he bowled a tight line and length.

“Though I conceded fewer runs, I still believe I should have got more wickets. What I have learnt from my first-class career, I want to transfer that into the Test cricket.”