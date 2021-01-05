Packaging sector seeks govtâ€™s help

LAHORE: The packaging industry has sought assistance from the government, as the demand for paper-based packaging has enhanced due to a ban on plastic bags, a statement said on Monday.

Industry experts said the corrugated industry convert 100k tons to 150k tons/month, consumes 80 to 90 percent local manufacture paper and 10 to 20 percent imported paper.

The demand has increased, creating a shortage of local raw materials. The industry receives less fibre for the packaging of imported goods, as the government stop/increase import duties on different items.

The packaging industry appealed to the government to immediately impose a ban on paper export for at least a year. They urged the state to provide subsidised power to the corrugated industry.