PTCL awarded Rs3 billion contract to lay cables in Sindh

KARACHI: The government on Monday awarded Rs3 billion worth of contract to Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) to lay 1,078 kilometers of optic fiber cables to connect 140 unserved locations in Sindh.

The Universal Service Fund (USF) of the ministry of information and technology awarded the contract for providing connectivity in Ghotki, Kashmore, Sukkur and Khairpur districts. USF CEO Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary and PTCL Acting CEO Nadeem Khan signed the contract agreement during a ceremony at the Governor House attended by IT and Telecom Minister Aminul Haque, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and officials.

Haque said the projects have been designed to connect 372 educational institutions, 170 health facilities, 217 government offices and 131 banks within 5 kilometers radius of the node.

“IT export remittances have reached to a record level,” he said. “IT parks are being created across the country, along with data centers, policy on cloud, cyber security, manufacturing of smart phones and much more.”

The USF consists of contributions – 1.5 percent of adjusted revenues – by the telecom operators with no government funding involved.

The minister said tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the under-served areas of Balochistan have witnessed record development projects worth Rs8.81 billion. These projects comprise of broadband and optical fiber cables in the under-served and remote areas of Chaghi, Nowshki, Gwadar, Kech and Panjgur, whereas various other projects have been approved for Jhelum and Chakwal, covering an area of 86,773 square kilometers. Total Rs4.15 billion is being invested for the provision of voice and broadband services for approximately 88,477 people.

“These information and communications technology projects ensure that we are concerned about the well-being of every citizen of Pakistan without any bias based on language, region or province,” said Haque. PTCL’s Khan said PTCL is the backbone of country’s communication infrastructure and primary internet service provider and collaborated with USF for establishment and operation of optical fiber connectivity in Ghotki, Kashmore, Sukkur and Khairpur districts.