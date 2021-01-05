close
Tue Jan 05, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 5, 2021

EFU Life honoured

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
January 5, 2021

KARACHI: EFU Life Assurance Limited has been honoured with the “Certificate of Merit” for the Best Presented Annual Report 2019 in the category of ‘Insurance sector’ by South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA), a statement said on Monday.

The awards ceremony was recently held on December 23, 2020 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, it added.

The awards were conferred on the basis of improvement in transparency, accountability, and governance about the annual reports of organisations from South Asian countries.

Abbas Hussain, company secretary of EFU Life Assurance Ltd, received the award on behalf of the company, it said.

Earlier in 2020, the organisation’s Annual Report of 2019, “The Art of Evolution” received the Best Corporate Report (BCR) Award in the insurance category by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan, it said.

