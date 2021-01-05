Finance ministry constitutes body to bring sugar, oil prices down

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday constituted a committee to propose measures to bring down prices of sugar and edible oil in the country.

The decision was taken during the meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) presided over by Minister for Finance and Revenue Hafeez Sheikh.

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar heads the committee with secretary to ministry of food security and research and other stakeholders as its members to come up with a concerted course of action to further reduce the prices of sugar and edible oil.

Sheikh emphasised an increased coordination among federal and provincial authorities to identify demand and supply gaps and take immediate remedial measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of items of daily use at affordable prices.

On price variation in wheat flour in Sindh and Balochistan, the finance minister directed the chief secretaries to regulate smooth supply of wheat throughout the province by increasing daily release, if needed, and submit a comprehensive report in the next NPMC accordingly.

Sheikh urged the provincial secretaries to check the possibilities of hoarding and black marketing especially wheat and sugar to ensure uninterrupted provision at fair prices.

The finance minister said prices of essential items have started showing declining trend, “which is a positive outcome of vigilant monitoring under NPMC on weekly basis”.

Annual inflation decelerated to 8 percent in December from 8.3 percent in November as food prices were seen coming down to lighten the consumer price index (CPI) basket, according to the official data. In December, food inflation came down to 13.3 percent from 15.1 percent in the previous month.

During the first half (July-December) of the current fiscal year, inflation was recorded at 8.63 percent as

against 11.11 percent in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

The NPMC reviewed the price trend of essential commodities especially wheat, sugar and edible oil. The meeting was briefed about the decline in consumer price index as a positive outcome of vigilant monitoring under NPMC on regular basis. The NPMC noted significant decline in food inflation as urban food inflation declined by 2.1 percent and rural declined by 3.4 percent on month-on-month basis.

NPMC was also informed that there is a decline in weekly sensitive price index by 0.7 percent. Prices of 10 essential food commodities were reduced notably tomatoes, onions, potatoes and chicken.