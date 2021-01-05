BankIslami wins awards

KARACHI: BankIslami has won four accolades at the prestigious 6th Islamic Retail Banking Awards (IRBA) 2020, a statement said on Monday.

BankIslami won the Critic’s Choice Best Islamic Retail Bank Award in Pakistan along with the Best Fintech Application Award for this year, it added.

Syed Amir Ali, President, and CEO of BankIslami was recognised as the IRBA Personality of the Year, while Rizwan Ata, country head, Distribution at BankIslami, was awarded the title of IRBA Islamic Retail Banker of the Year for 2020.

Ali said, “The year 2019 was the year of splendid performance and success for BankIslami. Our deposits grew by 24 percent and our profit grew by 400 percent during this year. This indeed is due to [the] blessings and the sheer hard work of the BankIslami team.”

“I would like to thank the critics’ choice committee for selecting BankIslami for this award, and I would also like to thank the organizers for holding this event in such a successful manner during the pandemic.”