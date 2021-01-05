Gold rates rise Rs1,300/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased Rs1,300/tola to Rs115,600/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Monday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs1,114 to Rs99,108, it added.

In the international market, bullion rates increased $34 to $1,933/ounce.

Jewellers claimed prices in the local market remained Rs3,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

Likewise, silver rates also rose Rs80 to Rs1,400/tola. The price of 10 grams silver increased Rs68.59 to Rs1,131.68, it added.