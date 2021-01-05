The decisions you take today have a huge impact on your future performances. Decisions taken by an individual may affect only an individual. However, decisions taken on the national level affects the entire nation. In the 1980s, when countries like China were working to empower their economy, Pakistan was busy fighting the Afghan war. At the end, China became the hub of global investment and is now ruling the world. On the other hand, Pakistan continues to fight its war on terror. Today, when world leaders are taking important decisions on the pandemic, Pakistani leaders are busy in playing blame games. Both the ruling party and the opposition seem interested in dirty politics, leaving the nation confused. This current state of affairs may have a negative effect on our future. May our leaders take timely decisions so that the nation can start to walk on the path to progress.

Izhar Ahmed Mangi

Shikarpur