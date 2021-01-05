Affordable houses

It is the fundamental responsibility of welfare and democratic states to provide employment, healthcare and education facilities, and food and shelter to all citizens. After coming into power, Prime Minister Imran Khan showed the dream of affordable housing to the people. Now, the people are waiting for this dream to turn into a reality. Even though some banks have announced house loan schemes, the current housing trends suggest that the approved loan amount isn’t enough to buy a decent house. The people also have no idea about the procedures that need to be followed so that they can obtain a house loan.

There is no doubt that the prime minister has initiated a laudable project to ensure that everyone is able to afford a house. The government has announced to provide subsidy on the raw material that will be used to build low-cost houses. To make the entire process easier, the authorities must upload the relevant information on the official website so that the people can learn more about the housing scheme. This dedicated website will help the people get complete information about the housing scheme. Unless loan and instalment procedures are made known to the people, the plans of affordable housing will remain merely a dream.

Fawad Hussain Samo

Hyderabad