Follow SOPs

If news reports are anything to go by, the deadly coronavirus will stay here and the people around the world will have to face it. The number of coronavirus patients is increasing in Pakistan despite the government’s efforts to contain the spread of the virus. It is also important to mention that the people are also responsible for this increase in the number of cases.

The government has asked the people to stay home, but they didn’t. It also asked them to cover their faces with a mask, the majority of the people leave their homes without a mask. The people must follow the government’s SOPs to fight against the virus.

Fozia Batool

Islamabad