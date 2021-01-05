Peace talks begin today: Zalmay Khalilzad calls on General Qamar Javed Bajwa ahead of Doha talks

ISLAMABAD: US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday, the ISPR said.



During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including overall regional security situation with particular reference to the ongoing Afghan reconciliation process were discussed.

Both reaffirmed commitment towards the common goal of peace and stability in the region and agreed on continued engagement at multiple levels. The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan's ongoing efforts for enduring peace in Afghanistan and the region.

Meanwhile, the United States has directly accused the Taliban of being behind a recent wave of high-profile assassinations in Afghanistan, urging the group to stop the violence “for peace to succeed.”

Monday’s charges came hours after the Taliban accused US forces of launching airstrikes against insurgent-held areas in violation of their 2020 bilateral agreement aimed at ending the long-running Afghan war.

The controversy erupts as insurgent leaders and representatives of the US-backed Afghan government are due to reconvene in Qatar today (Tuesday) for a next round of peace negotiations.

A spokesman for US forces in Afghanistan rejected as “false” allegations they violated the agreement with the Taliban, international media reported.

Col Sonny Leggett stressed in a statement Monday the US military has been clear and consistent” in its resolve to defend Afghan security forces against Taliban attacks.

“We renew our call for all sides to reduce violence,” Leggett said on Twitter. “The Taliban's campaign of unclaimed attacks & targeted killings of government officials, civil society leaders & journalists must also cease for peace to succeed.”

This is the first time Washington has blamed the Taliban for weeks of largely unclaimed attacks in the Afghan capital, Kabul, and elsewhere in the conflict-torn South Asian nation.

The violence has over the past two months claimed the lives of at least five journalists, a provincial deputy governor, civilian society activists and a renowned election observer.

Islamic State militants have claimed responsibility for some of the attacks, though the Afghan government has accused the Taliban of being behind all of them.

For their part, insurgents have denied involvement and instead alleged the violence is the work of so-called "spoilers” within Afghan security institutions to subvert the US-initiated peace process.

Earlier Monday, the Taliban issued a statement accusing US troops of repeatedly carrying out airstrikes on insurgent-held areas in Kandahar, Nangarhar and Helmand provinces “over the past few days” in support of Afghan security forces.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid insisted the airstrikes have hit targets in “non-military zones” in violations of their February 29, 2020, agreement with the US.

Mujahid demanded the US military immediately halt the air raids and warned the Taliban “will be forced to respond seriously, and all responsibility shall fall squarely on American shoulders."

Zalmay Khalilzad on Monday described as “unacceptable” the current level of violence, including targeted killings.

“Those perpetuating the violence seek to undermine the peace process and the country's future. They do not reflect the will of the Afghan people, who yearn for peace,” Khalilzad said on Twitter. “I return to Doha and the region with expectations that the parties will make tangible progress in the next round of Afghanistan peace negotiations,” he said.

Khalilzad reiterated his call for both Afghan rivals to quickly reach an agreement on a political settlement and an “immediate significant” reduction in violence or a cease-fire.

Meanwhile, Suhail Shaheen retweeted Zabihullah’ tweet: “Cessation of attacks against US forces after #Doha agreement shows IEA (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) adherence to commitments as responsible party. IEA expects other side to deliver on obligations in similar fashion. If an agreement is reached with internal parties, we shall likewise implement commitments, iA.”