PIA resumes regular flights to Saudi Arabia

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Sunday announced resumption of regular passenger flight service to Saudi Arabia, advising passengers to urgently approach its offices for reactivating their bookings.

In a statement, a PIA spokesman said as per the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation's (SGACA) latest notification suspension of all flights and travel to the kingdom had been lifted and international airlines permitted to transport passengers.He asked the passengers with their seats already booked with the national flag carrier or those intending to fly to the Saudi Kingdom with the PIA to approach the nearest PIA office or contact call centers at 111 786 786.

The PIA, since late December, due to resurgence of COVID pandemic and associated ban imposed on international flights by the SGACA, has only been carrying back home Pakistanis stranded in the kingdom.

Those intending to fly to Saudi Arabia should ensure their corona PCR test conducted only at the facilities approved by the Saudi government, the spokesman added.