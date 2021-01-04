Islands are Sindh property, says Murad

SUKKUR: The Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has taken notice of alleged police violence and arbitrary arrest of citizens in Obaro, and ordered to constitute a probe committee to investigate the issue and hold people responsible. While talking to media persons after visiting Arbab Wazir at Daro Town, the chief minister pledged to give Daro Town taluka status soon, and in this regard, he would issue a notification. He said the islands are the properties of Sindh and no one could occupy them, saying president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf had tried to take over those islands but the PPP had foiled his bid and did not allow him to succeed. He said the PIDA Ordinance issued by the incumbent president, Arif Alvi, has been abolished because it was illegal and unconstitutional.

Murad Ali Shah said the flood in 2010 brought havoc in Thatta and Sajawal districts, and the infrastructure, including roads and bridges, had been destroyed. He said the Sindh government has constructed roads, especially Dolah Daryah Bridge, to connect remote villages to the cities.