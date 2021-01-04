People have rejected PDM circus: ministers

By our correspondents

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The government ministers on Sunday said the people of Pakistan have rejected the circus of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said in a statement that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been striving hard to uplift weaker segment of the society, while the opposition leaders are busy in protecting their hereditary politics.

He also said that the ill-conceived politics of the opposition aimed at safeguarding corruption of its leadership.

"The PM has feelings for the public. At the beginning of the new year, he said no one will go to sleep hungry. The government has built shelter homes and now giving health cards but the previous rulers spent on themselves," he said.

"The past rulers lived in the palatial PM House, besides setting up many camp offices for themselves, but never bothered for the homeless people living on the roads,” he mentioned. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said the PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz during her address in Bahawalpur forgot to mention that her royal family robbed funds of people of South Punjab in the name of Lahore renovation. He said people of South Punjab were deprived of education, health facilities and electricity, while all their resources were spent on Lahore. He said the farmers of South Punjab hate this royal gang as the PML-N forced them to starve during its rule.

The minister said the sugarcane growers used to curse the then government policies after loading their crops on trolleys. Moreover, he said, the PML- N regime ruined lives of cotton growers due to discrimination with South Punjab. “By blocking supply of pesticides and crop seeds, this royal gang forced the farmers to starve,” Shibli said. Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said those who looted public money mercilessly are misleading innocent people through rallies, meetings and long marches. Addressing a press conference after a visit to a Shelter Home and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Daska, she said PDM’s vision would confine to Jati Umra.

“Those who were calling assemblies fake now want to take part in by-elections. The PDM’s narrative defaming Pakistan and national security agencies could create instability in the country but the people of Pakistan have rejected it,” she added. She said the law and Constitution of Pakistan would take its course. “The PDM’s film flopped before it was released in political cinemas,” she added. She said the PTI government believed in practically serving the masses and focused its attention on providing basic facilities to people. She said free healthcare facility to people was the government’s first priority. “The Insaf health card is a revolutionary programme of the PTI government providing free medicines to people suffering from diseases including hepatitis, AIDS and tuberculosis,” she added. Firdous said that under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, all departments were taking necessary measures for the protection of social and fundamental rights of people. She said the government had taken responsibility of protecting the lives of poor, deserving and needy people. “A healthcare model similar to KP is being adopted in Punjab and the chief minister is taking all possible steps to provide quality health facilities to rural areas,” she added.