NAB recovered Rs714b since inception

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau has recovered Rs714 billion from corrupt elements since its inception with an overall conviction ratio of 68.8pc.

According to a three-year performance report of seven regional bureaus, the NAB Rawalpindi, which is investigating a majority of mega corruption cases, received 8,057 complaints in 2018, 8,727 in 2019 and 4,287 in 2020 and all complaints were disposed of after due scrutiny and presently no complaint is under process. The NAB Rawalpindi authorised 215 complaint verifications in 2018, 237 in 2019 and 255 in 2020. It authorised 162 inquiries in 2018, 172 in 2019 and 179 in 2020 and 71 investigations in 2018, 83 in 2019 and 64 in 2020. It has filed 213 reference in 2018, 233 in 2019 and 246 in 2020 in accountability courts. The NAB Rawalpindi recovered Rs287.293983 million in 2018, Rs9,3473.16148 million in 2019 and Rs196.22 billion (Rs 196222.73 million) in 2020 from year 2018 to Dec 31, 2020.

The NAB received 10,211 complaints in 2018, 14,008 in 2019 and 5,023 in 2020, which were disposed of after due scrutiny and presently 757 complaints are under process as per law. It authorised 326 complaint verifications in 2018, 243 in 2019 and 148 in 2020, 213 inquiries in 2018, 103 in 2019 and 56 in 2020. It authorised 37 investigations in 2018, 36 in 2019 and 26 in 2020 and filed 74 references in 2018, 55 in 2019 and 38 in 2020 in accountability courts. The bureau recovered Rs9,631 million in 2018, Rs3,3554 million in 2019 and Rs2,9025 million in 2020 from 2018 to Dec 31, 2020.

The NAB Karachi received 10,561 complaints in 2018, 11,381 in 2019 and 6,483 in 2020. It authorised 590 complaint verifications in 2018, 561 in 2019 and 382 in 2020 and 387 inquiries in 2018, 422 in 2019 and 335 in 2020. It authorised 189 investigations in 2018, 197 in 2019 and 135 in 2020. It filed 46 references in 2018, 28 in 2019 and 30 in 2020. The bureau recovered Rs8,874.432 million in 2018, Rs3,329.231 million in 2019 and Rs8,0975.781 million from 2018 to Dec 31, 2020.

The NAB Khyber Pukhtoonkhaw received 5,756 complaints in 2018, 4,397 in 2019 and 2,474 in 2020 and presently 307 complaints are under process. It authorised 483 complaint verifications in 2018, 245 in 2019 and 121 in 2020 and 235 inquiries in 2018, 95 in 2019 and 52 in 2020. It authorised 48 investigations in 2018, 18 in 2019 and 20 in 2020. The NAB Khyber Pukhtoonkhaw filed 29 references in 2018, 20 in 2019 and 9 in 2020 and recovered Rs356.780 million in 2018, Rs244.754 million in 2019 and Rs131.780 million in 2020 from 2018 to Dec 31, 2020.

The NAB Balochistan received 1191 complaints in 2018, 836 in 2019 and 473 in 2020 and presently no complaint is under process. It authorised 112 complaint verifications in 2018, 169 in 2019 and 70 in 2020, 77 inquiries in 2018, 81 in 2019 and 53 in 2020, 26 investigations in 2018, 25 in 2019 and 17 in 2020 and filed 13 references in 2018, 17 references in 2019 and 24 references in 2020. It recovered Rs1,054.022 million in 2018, Rs71.658 million in 2019 and Rs48.728 million in 2020 during the period.

The NAB Sukkur received 20575 complaints in 2018, 26161 in 2019 and 29208 in 2020 and presently no complaint is under process. It authorised 520 complaint verifications in 2018, 628 in 2019 and 701 in 2020, 280 inquiries in 2018, 357 in 2019 and 401 in 2020, 75 investigations in 2018, 119 in 2019 and 142 in 2020 and filed 89 references in 2018, 108 in 2019 and 136 in 2020. The bureau recovered Rs7,48.672 million in 2018, Rs8.5 billion in 2019 and Rs16.882 billion in 2020.

The NAB Multan received 4695 complaints in 2018, 5555 in 2019 and 3063 in 2020 and presently 165 complaints are under process. It authorized 214 complaint verifications in 2018, 285 in 2019 and 236 in 2020, 75 inquiries in 2018, 127 in 2019 and 105 in 2020, 30 investigations in 2018, 52 in 2019 and 44 in 2020. It filed 80 references in 2018, 118 in 2019 and 117 in 2020. It recovered Rs1,220.49 million in 2018, Rs2,384.08 million in 2019 and Rs499.82 million in 2020.

Meanwhile, NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has said that corruption is the root cause of all evils and the organisation is committed to make Pakistan corruption-free as the fight against corruption is being taken as a national duty.