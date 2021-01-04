PIA resumes regular flights to Saudi Arabia

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Sunday announced resumption of regular passenger flight service to Saudi Arabia, advising passengers to urgently approach its offices for reactivating their bookings.
In a statement, a PIA spokesman said as per the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation’s (SGACA) latest notification suspension of all flights and travel to the kingdom had been lifted and international airlines permitted to transport passengers.