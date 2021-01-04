close
Mon Jan 04, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 4, 2021

Flourmills wheat quota cancelled

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 4, 2021

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Department Director Mohammad Zubair has cancelled the wheat quota of a flourmills allegedly for selling subsidised flour in the open market.

He sealed it after checking the substandard wheat flour extracted from wheat provided it under the quota.

The director visited the Hunza flourmills on the public complaints and found that stock which was extracted from subsidised wheat was being sold in the open market.

The flourmills which obtain subsidised wheat from the Food Department

were bound to sell the flour only to the Utility Stores and points fixed by the district administration for its sale.

