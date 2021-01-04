Explosives, weapons recovered in Orakzai

KALAYA: The security forces have recovered explosives, bomb and improvised explosive device (IED) making gadgets and other weapons in the mountainous Arakhi Killay in the central part of Orakzai tribal district, official sources said on Sunday.

They said that the security forces on intelligence-based information raided a hideout in the hilly Arakhi Killay where the terrorists had dumped explosives, bomb and IED making gadgets and other weapons.

They said that the terrorists had concealed the weapons which were to be used in subversive activities in the district sometime later.