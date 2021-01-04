Attack on Hindu temple in Karak designed to malign Pakistan, says Ashrafi

LAHORE: PM’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said attack on Hindu temple in Karak was designed to malign Pakistan while killing of Hazara community mine workers was deplorable.

He said this while talking to media here Sunday after inaugural ceremony of Jamia Masjid Usman. Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi condemned the killing of 11 mineworkers of Hazara community in Mach (Balochistan), adding that army and people of Pakistan have rendered enormous sacrifices to defeat the terrorists.

He said the enemies and Indian lobby was accomplice in fanning malicious propaganda campaign against Pakistan Army and security institutions of the country. He also urged the political and religious leadership for opting for talks in addressing country’s problems.

He also said clerics and leadership of different schools of thought during and after Muharram played an effective role in averting sectarian violence in the country. Pakistan’s relations with Islamic countries are being strengthened and the country was reinforcing cooperation with Arab countries in trade, economy, defence and religious affairs, he added. Pakistan owns a very key and effective position in the Islamic world, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi. He said Pakistan could only be transformed on the pattern of Riyasat-e-Medina with cooperation of all the sections of society. Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said seminaries and mosques were serving the people to their best and no one is going to clip freedom of seminaries and mosques. Ashrafi said the government had linked registration of seminaries with education ministry, adding that all the reservations on Evacuee Trust Properties Amendment Bill will be addressed. To a question, he said setting up of Interfaith Harmony Councils were under way at the federal and provincial level.