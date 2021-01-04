JI condemns killing of 11 coalminers

LAHORE: JI ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has condemned massacre of 11 coalminers in Machh, Balochistan, terming the incident an inhuman and coward act of terrorism.

Chairing JI Majlis-e-Shoora session at Mansoorah here on Sunday, Sirajul Haq warned the government against rising conspiracies of foreign enemies of the country, saying plots were being made to push Pakistan into a sectarian violence.

He said the government and security forces must develop a plan to cope with the challenge. Deprivations of the masses of underdeveloped areas should be addressed on priority, he demanded.

Senator Siraj called for bringing electoral reforms and national policy to free Kashmir from Indian occupation.

Meanwhile, the JI Shoora passed a resolution condemning growing Islamophobia trends all over the world, particularly in France and India, emphasising the need for unity among the ranks of the Ummah to cope with the challenge.

It also declared as shameful the US outgoing President Donald Trump proposed so-called “Deal of the Century” to legitimise the illegal Jewish state of Israel established on occupied Palestinian lands, depriving the real heirs from their lands. The resolution stated Pakistan would never recognise Israel, backing fully the struggle of Palestinian people against Israel.

The resolution condemned the Indian forces criminal activities in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and silence of the international community on human rights violations in the area.