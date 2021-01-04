Positions being filled out on merit: KTH

PESHAWAR: A spokesman for the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) said on Sunday the hospital Board of Governors (BoG) was fully aware of the recruitment process and all positions were being filled out as per merit.

He said some of the people were employed by the hospital administration for the time being and all those positions would be advertised soon.

The spokesman said people would be hired from the market on merit. He said they would not bear any political pressure in appointments.