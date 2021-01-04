Wana Press Club elects office-bearers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WANA: Shahzada Wazir and Irfan Wazir were elected unopposed as president and general secretary of the Wana Press Club, respectively.
Other office-bearers included Javed Noor Wazir, patron-in-chief, Zardad, senior vice-president, Din Muhammad, vice-president and Qismatullah Wazir press secretary. Election committee members including Assistant Commissioner of Wana, Ibrahim Khan, supervised the polling process for the press club for the year 2021.