Wana Press Club elects office-bearers

WANA: Shahzada Wazir and Irfan Wazir were elected unopposed as president and general secretary of the Wana Press Club, respectively.

Other office-bearers included Javed Noor Wazir, patron-in-chief, Zardad, senior vice-president, Din Muhammad, vice-president and Qismatullah Wazir press secretary. Election committee members including Assistant Commissioner of Wana, Ibrahim Khan, supervised the polling process for the press club for the year 2021.