Intra-PTI rift deepens in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The differences in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have deepened as the acting president of the party district chapter annulled the five tehsils bodies notifications issued by the general secretary.

Dr Ashfaq, the acting president, through a notification, annulled the earlier notifications of the tehsil and Mansehra city’s bodies.

“As the notifications issued by the general secretary are against the party’s constitution, hence I cancel them with an immediate effect and launch a disciplinary proceeding against him,” said the notification. Dr Ashfaq notified the separate names of the office-bearers of Mansehra, Balakot, Oghi, Baffa-Pakhal and Darband tehsils bodies of the Mansehra district.

Taimur Saleem Swati, the district general secretary, when contacted, said all five tehsil and Mansehra city’s bodies notified by him with the consent of the governing body would act accordingly and senior vice-president Dr Ashfaq had no legal authority to annul his notifications.

“Tehsils and Mansehra city’s bodies could have been installed almost a year ago but the resignation tendered by district president and novel coronavirus outbreak early last year delayed the installation,” he said.

Swati said under the party’s constitution notifying the tehsil bodies in consultation with the governing body was his domain and he had adopted all that formalities before issuing the notifications.

Ajmal Khan Swati, the spokesman of the governing body in Hazara, said the divisional body had not suspended the acting president and general secretary of offices over reorganising the tehsil bodies.