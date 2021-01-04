Govt has failed to overcome challenges: JUI-S: Maulana Hamidul Haq asks workers to organise party at grassroots level

NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) head Maulana Hamidul Haq said on Sunday Pakistan was faced with a host of challenges but the government had failed to overcome them.

He was speaking at the meeting of central general council of the party at Jamia Haqqania in Akora Khattak near here.

Members of the JUI-S central general council from other parts of the country attended the meeting.

The JUI-S chief said the prevailing system had not yielded any positive results in resolving the long-awaited problems.

He urged the party office-bearers and workers to get reorganised and activate the party at the grassroots level to face the prevailing challenges in the country in a befitting manner.

The JUI-S chief said that it was Maulana Sami-ul-Haq, who had succeeded in bringing all the religious parties under a single banner Difa-e-Pakistan Council.

He added that the services his late father had rendered for the enforcement of Islamic system in the country would be remembered forever.

The JUI-S chief called for unity amongst the religio-political parties as the politics of government and opposition parties were not serving the interest of people in the country.

Earlier, the participants asked Maulana Hamidul Haq to devise own course of action for the party, hold meetings with leaders to provide a new platform within 10 days instead of contacting the ruling or the opposition parties.

They said he should accomplish the mission of his late father Maulana Sami-ul-Haq by foiling all kinds of conspiracies being hatched against Pakistan and Islam.

The JUI-S, they resolved, would be strengthened across the country and it would continue challenging the anti-Pakistan and anti-Islam elements.

The participants came down hard on those spreading rumours about the recognition of Israel, adding that they would not allow anyone to recognize the Jewish state until it resolved the issue of Palestine independence.

They criticised attack in Quetta and the Indian forces for killing the innocent people and violation of ceasefire along the Line of Control.

The participants of the meeting urged the government to focus on resolution of issues being faced by the people, including price-hike, unemployment, injustice, end gas and electricity load-shedding, heavy taxes and extra-judicial killings in the country.