Mon Jan 04, 2021
January 4, 2021

BOP inks MoU with NUST

National

January 4, 2021

LAHORE: In line with its new vision to foster a culture of learning in the country and to provide equal opportunity to the less-privileged segments of the society, the Bank of Punjab (BOP) has entered into a partnership with the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Islamabad, to promote higher education, research and innovation.

The agreement was formally signed by BOP President & CEO Zafar Masud and NUST Rector Lt Gen Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari(retd).

Under the National Talent Hunt Program initiative, the BOP will promote and finance a few brightest minds in their pursuit of higher education.

