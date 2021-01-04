Kidnapped child recovered

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Police on Sunday recovered a six-year-old child kidnapped for ransom from the Sheikhan village.
Superintendent of Police Saddar Circle, Waqar Ahmad, told reporters that a six-year-old child, Usman, was kidnapped for ransom from the rural Peshawar. He added the police recovered the child safe and sound while one alleged kidnapper was arrested.