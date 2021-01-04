Upcoming weeks highly sensitive for Pakistan: Malik

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior and former interior minister Rehman Malik has urged the government to make a request to Interpol through FIA to issue Red Notices against surviving suicide bomber Ikramullah involved in the assassination of former premier Benazir Bhutto to be deported to Pakistan.

While condemning the killing of 13 miners belonging to Hazara community in Balochistan, he termed it a conspiracy of enemies to incite sectarian clashes in the country.

Addressing a press conference here Sunday, Rehman Malik said upcoming weeks are highly sensitive and critical for Pakistan as the enemy is trying to destabilise the country on the basis of political, ethnic and sectarianism differences.

He urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to act wisely and play due role being the chief executive of the country. “He should learn from former president Asif Ali Zardari that how he pulled the country out of crises,” he added.

He said with reference to his earlier letter to the premier dated December 15, 2020, once again he has written another letter Sunday to him as soft reminder to request the UN secretary general and Interpol to constitute a police commission for investigating the Indian violations of sovereignty of Pakistan through hybrid/cybercrime using soil of several countries including EU as unearthed by DISINFOLAB. He has requested the PM once again to take up the revelation of DISINFOLAB with United Nations and Interpol.

Malik also made a letter public which he has written to interior secretary wherein he demanded that the Interpol must be requested to deport Ikramullah currently living in Paktia province of Afghanistan.

He said the earlier investigation conducted by a joint investigation team had concluded that the TTP and al-Qaeda had carried out the assassination of Benazir Bhutto and then TTP chief Baitullah Mehsud and his associates had planned the attack at Miramshah, North Waziristan Agency. He said according to earlier investigations conducted by the FIA, two suicide bombers — Bilal alias Saeed and Ikramullah — had been sent by Mehsud to assassinate Benazir. Bilal blew himself up at Liaquat Bagh, resulting in the martyrdom of Benazir, while Ikramullah escaped from the crime scene. “Ikramullah was currently based in the area of Paktia, which falls under the control of Afghanistan,” he added. He the copy of the investigation report by JIT is available with the interior ministry and the prosecution branch of the FIA headquarters.