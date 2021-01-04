Kabul University attack mastermind sentenced to death

ISLAMABAD: The Afghan Supreme Court has sentenced Mohammad Adil, the mastermind of the November 2020 Kabul University attack that claimed the lives of 22 people, to death. In a statement on Friday, the Afghan Supreme Court said that five other collaborators of the attack were sentenced to various jail terms on charges of treason, transfer of explosive materials and cooperation with the Islamic State (IS) terror group which claimed responsibility, international media reported. Adil, a resident of Panjshir province, was recruited by Sanaullah, a member of the Haqqani Network terror group, according to Vice President Amrullah Saleh. He was arrested just a few days after the attack. Adil had been missing for the last three years and it was rumoured that he has gone abroad for "studies and war", Saleh added. On November 2, 2020, at least 22 people were killed and over 40 others were wounded after two gunmen attacked the University. The victims included 18 students — 16 from the Public Administration Faculty and two from the Law Faculty.