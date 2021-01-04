Change actually meant disaster: PDM

BAHAWALPUR: JUI-F chief and head of the anti-government coalition, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the Opposition leaders are struggling to "rid Islamabad of illegal occupation by the PTI government".

Addressing the PDM rally in Bahawalpur Sunday, he said the country had witnessed destruction, not change (as promised by Imran Khan before elections).

Fazl said they (the PDM) would continue to show or conceal its cards at will to spite the government. All the PDM leaders are firm and united on their position and there has been no change in it. "Claims of change in policy are exaggerated and hold no degree of truth," he added. He said the opposition lawmakers have submitted their resignations to party leaders, adding that the process was still under way. "Islamabad is not someone's property, we are undertaking a legitimate struggle to get rid of an illegal occupation," he stressed.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz while addressing the PDM rally said "Punjab has risen" and is "ready to take back its rights" which she said were "stolen" by the incumbent government. She said establishment, selectors and the selected are witnessing Punjab rising.

At the start of her address, at Bahawalpur's Seraiki Chowk, she conveyed to the supporters the salaams (greetings) of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and party president Shahbaz Sharif. "I wonder what would happen if I were to redirect this storm, this sea (of supporters) to Islamabad," she remarked, adding that the "fake prime minister would find no place to hide". She said the support by people today "shows that the government's days in power are numbered".

Maryam said the reason why it is so "necessary to get rid of the government," is because "in Pakistan's 73-year history never has such an incompetent, corrupt and unqualified government come".

She repeatedly asked the crowd to signal with their chants if they wish to see the opposition resign or remain seated in the "fake assemblies". The PML-N vice president then declared: "The day PDM resigns from the assemblies, will be the end of the government". She said Punjab was "taunted" for "not standing up for others" and other provinces would say that "unless Punjab stands up, things will not change".

"Well listen here! Not only has Punjab risen, it is ready to take back the rights it has been robbed of. And when Punjab stands up, whose legs start shaking?" she asked the crowd. "The selectors and the selected can see that the people of Punjab have now stood up". She asked the crowd: "So is Punjab ready to take back the vote that it was robbed of? Is it ready to fight for other provinces? Is it ready to fight the war for the federation? Is Punjab ready to rid Pakistan of this incompetent, corrupt man?"

"And if Maryam Nawaz calls for it, will you march to Islamabad, fight, sit there, will you take back your right?" she asked further, to chants of "yes" from the people. "I feel your pain", she said.

Counting all the woes of the people due to inflation, she said the International Monetary Fund (IMF), "to make matters worse", has now "directed for the electricity prices to go up by 25%". Will the people of Bahawalpur make ends meet to feed their families, to pay their children's school fees, to pay utilities or pay for the treatment of the elderly at home?"

"This is why I want you to send this fake, incompetent prime minister packing who, after two-and-a-half years, has thrown his hands in the air to declare he does not know how to run the country's affairs," Maryam said. She said "what to speak of chicken, no one will soon be able to afford vegetables even". "Your daughter Maryam Nawaz feels your pain and this is what brought us to you all today," she added.

Maryam asked whether the "storm of inflation" must be considered the "change" that was promised. "Can we call this sea of incompetence, change? Can we call this flood of unemployment, change? Can we call the selling out Kashmir, change? Can we call the selling out national interests, change? Can we call putting out the fire that lights poor people's stoves, change?" she asked, as she went on to also count other "prohibitively expensive" basic necessities of life.

She also lamented the death of 22-year-old Usama Nadeem Satti, who she said was a hardworking student who believed in the Tehreek-i-Insaf. "But no one raised their voice for him. We are raising our voice for the boy who was martyred on the streets of Islamabad". Maryam, speaking of the Mach coal mine incident Sunday, said "no one from the government seems concerned". "And then he (the prime minister) says that 'the army knows I am not corrupt'," she said.

She said the premier "takes Rs250,000 salary but manages a 300 marla house" and "then says he is not corrupt", also accusing his sister Aleema of laundering millions of "black money to white money". The PML-N leader also questioned the Billion-Tree Tsunami project. "Where did those trees go? No one knows".

Maryam also alleged "foreign funding from India and Israel" and questioned why this "snake inside the Election Commission of Pakistan" does not let the investigation proceed. She further censured the prime minister for "saving his friends from NAB (National Accountability Bureau) and having them escape abroad," in addition to getting his billion-dollar estate regularised. The PML-N leader said "without installing a brick in the way of development," the government has "doubled" the country's debts. Maryam said the prime minister "admitted" in an interview that PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah was "falsely implicated" in a narcotics case.