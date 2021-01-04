'Lady of Heaven': PTA directs blocking of blasphemous film

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has approached social media platforms for removal of trailers about blasphemous movie titled “Lady of Heaven". A Pakistan Telecommunication Authority statement Sunday said keeping in view different reports regarding release of the movie titled “Lady of Heaven” and its sacrilegious content, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority had directed the social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter etc. for immediate blocking of all content related to the said movie from their platforms. So far, 336 URLs containing promo of the said movie have been reported to different platforms.”