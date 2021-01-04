Offloading dues in one year: IPPs still not ready to trust govt’s offer

ISLAMABAD: With 39 days left in the expiry of MoUs signed with the international power producers (IPPs) to introduce material changes in the power purchase agreements, the signing of amended contracts still faces snags.

A senior official privy to the development told The news that despite new offer by the government to offload net dues of Rs450 billion within one year, the IPPs are reluctant to trust the government on implementation of the new offer, as in the past the government did not respect the sovereign guarantees.

‘The signed MoUs, which are to yield a benefit of R836 billion to the government in the remaining 10 to 12 years of their contracts, will expire in February 2021 and after expiry of MoUs’ life, the IPPs will not be bound to sign the amended agreements.

So the government side still walks the tightrope and wants 53 IPPs to agree on its new offer.’

IPPs, according to the official, want payment of their dues in cash and are not ready to trust the government’s new offer about payment mechanism and say their dues stand at Rs450 billion and more importantly they want the implementation of MoUs in letter and spirit and will not give any relief to the government in the head of late payment surcharge (LPS).

To this effect, the government, the official said, would hold meetings with representatives of IPPs today (Monday) and tomorrow (Tuesday) with an aim to ward off the apprehensions of IPPs as they want the implementation of payment mechanism having some reliable guarantee.

‘The meetings will also settle down the procedural part of the payment mechanism.’

Under the new offer, the government will now pay net amount of Rs450 billion to IPPs, under the spirit of MoUs signed on August 13, 2020 with the government, one third cash at the time of signing of amended PPAs and other two installments in shape of Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) or tradable bonds within one year, but IPPs are not ready to trust if the government would indeed implement the offer.

Earlier, the government wanted to pay the dues in two years with one third amount of total dues as upfront payment at the time of signing of amended PPAs and the remaining two installments were to be paid after 12 months each.

Now under the new offer, out of Rs450 billion, the amount of Rs50 billions has been declared by the government as a disputed amount. In the Mohammad Ali Report, it has been unfolded that some IPPs managed to get excess profit of about Rs50 billion in breach of the power policy 2002 and the contracts, and to this effect the government has assigned NEPRA to carry out the due diligence of the ‘excess profit’ managed by some of the IPPs. And in case NEPRA says, IPPs didn’t have the excess profit, then their dues will be doled out to them.

"On this particular issue, IPPs opposed the government move with the stance saying in case of such dispute, the solution lies with the arbitration as per PPAs, not with the NEPRA."

Under the MoUs, the government has managed to introduce with the consent of IPPs for material changes in the existing PPAs that will yield reasonable dividends amounting to Rs836 billion in the next 10-12 years.

The main clause of the agreement of 15pc profit plus dollar offered to IPPs under the previous power policies has been changed to 17 percent rate of return with Pak Rupee indexation. And IPPs will be paid the profit as per value of dollar at Rs148. However, the rate of return of foreign funded IPPs has been reduced from 15 percent to 12 percent with US dollar indexation. As per the MoUs, the agreements based on take or pay mode will be converted into those based on take and pay only when the competitive market system having multi-buyers of electricity being generated by IPPs is established and becomes operational. However, for oil fired power houses, any saving in fuel will be shared with the government also.

According to the documents available with The News, the government owes IPPs Rs498 billion in toto and after the adjustment of some payment in the head of late payment surcharges and liquidated damages, the net payables stand at Rs350 billion.

IPPs say they want the implementation of MOUs and are not ready to give some relief to the government in the head of late payment surcharge. So their dues amount stand at Rs450 billion.