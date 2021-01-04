‘PDM parties have separate agendas’

OKARA: PTI City information secretary Asif Gujjar has said that the all PDM parties have their own separate agendas. Talking here on Sunday, he said that resignations of the PDM parties would remain in their pockets and they would not submit in the Parliament.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only leader who could steer the country out of all crises.

25 POS HELD: The Patrolling Police will provide assistance to the people besides protection against the anti-social elements. Talking to journalists, DPP Media Coordinator Sajid Zaman Niazi told that the DPP arrested 25 proclaimed offenders, 286 traffic rules violating drivers and the drivers of those vehicles which had no number plates in 2020. He said that the DPP also arrested 27 drug pushers and recovered 450 litres liquor and 5kg charas from them.