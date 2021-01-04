Woman, her minor son killed in accident

PAKPATTAN: A woman and her six-month-old son were killed in an accident here on Sunday.

Reportedly, Muhammad Arshad, his wife Robina Bibi, five-year-old daughter Rubab Bibi and six-month-old son Muhammad Umar were on their way by a bike when a tractor-trolley hit their vehicle. As a result, Robina and Umar were killed on the spot while two others sustained injuries.

GAS LOADSHEDDING: People have shown concern over gas loadshedding in the city here. The people expressed deep concern over the issue and said that they were facing problems due to gas loadshedding in their localities.

The women said that they face problems while cooking food especially at the time of breakfast for their children in the morning time.

The people said that they were forced to purchase food from outside which was additional financial burden on them. They demanded the authorities look into the matter to resolve it.