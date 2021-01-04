close
Mon Jan 04, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
NR
News Report
January 4, 2021

Scottish referendum: UK PM says vote should only happen once in a generation

National

NR
News Report
January 4, 2021

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said referendums should only happen once in a generation, when asked about the possibility of a fresh vote on Scottish independence, a British wire service reported on Sunday. “The only point I would make is that referendums, (in) my ... direct experience in this country, are not particularly jolly events,” Johnson told the BBC. “They don’t have a, notably unifying force on the national mood, they should be only once in a generation.”

Latest News

More From Pakistan