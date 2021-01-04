Workshops at ‘Panahgahs’

Islamabad: With a steep increase in the coronavirus cases, the smooth functioning of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad’s ‘Panahgahs’? becomes crucial as it provide shelter, food, and a healthy lifestyle to the daily wage migrant workers on daily basis.

The situation also prompts the shelter homes? management to take effective steps for reinforcing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) that play important role to avert the chances of virus outbreak at crowded places like ‘Panahgahs’. Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Shelter Homes Naseem-ur-Rehman, who is playing a lead role in ensuring full implementation at all the facilities told this agency that at least 12 workshops had been conducted recently to effectively communicate health messages to the service providers of both the cities ‘Panahgahs’. He added that every service provider had been assigned to sensitize at least 10 dwellers each day about the anti-COVID SOPs in face-to-face interaction. As of now, over six shelter homes are operational in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, located at various places including Peshawar Mor, Tarlai, Bara Kahu, and Fawara Chowk. Each of them has a staff strength of over six.

Naseem said the management had started screening for the coronavirus at all the ‘’Panahgahs? of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to ascertain the prevalence of infection in dwellers and service providers. To a query, he said the results of the entire service providers? COVID test came negative. “All the SOPs including mask-wearing, sanitization, hand washing, and physical distancing are being reinforced at the twin cities shelter homes to ensure that the dwellers stay safe during the second wave of coronavirus,” he remarked.

The focal person said physical sites of all the ‘Panahgahs’ had been improved under its remodelling project.