January 4, 2021

Shafqat slams use of madrassa students to fill up rallies

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, in a tweet on Sunday, slammed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for using madrassa students to fill up the alliance's "failed rallies", saying the move is "condemnable". "I hope that the (relevant organisations) take note of this practice and save the students from being used as fodder to fuel their politics," he said.The PDM has been organising rallies since October with a view to oust the government, with the latest one held in Bahawalpur Sunday, where many youth holding the JUI-F flag were seen. At a past occasion, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had issued a similar statement, criticising the PPP and PML-N for making use of religious parties to lend impetus to the opposition's cause.

