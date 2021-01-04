‘Steps to be taken to raise cleanliness standards’

FAISALABAD: The 50th meeting of the Board of Directors of Faisalabad Waste Management Company was held here on Sunday. Deputy Commissioner/Chairman Board of Directors Muhammad Ali presided over the meeting. The meeting took important decisions on various issues of the Waste Management Company while the decisions of the minutes of the previous meeting and the decisions of the sub-committees of the Board of Directors were also ratified. The DC also directed to run a public awareness campaign on the use of toilets as well as water conservation and sanitation. The FWMC CEO briefed the board members on operational matters. The DC said that further steps were being taken to raise the standards of cleanliness in the city so that the city looks clean and beautiful in all respects as per the expectations of the citizens. He also stressed on the need for proper disposal of garbage in a proper and safe manner and strict monitoring of the attendance of waste workers. The CEO reiterated his commitment and said that not a minute would be spared for providing the best services to the citizens.