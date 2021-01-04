GIMS performs cochlear implant surgery

SUKKUR: The GIMS held its first-ever cochlear implant surgery in Khairpur. Director Dr. Raheem Bakhash Bhatti announced conducting the first-ever cochlear implant at the hospital. He said the surgery was performed on six-year-old Lal Bibi from Balochistan. He said that the ENT Department of GIMS, led by Dr. Maqbool Ahmed, Dr. Junaid Ahmed and his team, conducted the successful implant surgery. The surgery which otherwise would have cost Rs1.5 million was performed on the child free of cost by GIMS.