Four people killed in different incidents

SUKKUR: Four people were killed in different incidents while three bodies were recovered from different parts of Sindh.

Reports said bullet-riddled body of a woman, identified as Sajida Samejo, was recovered from her house in Shikarpur. The police have shifted the body to hospital for medico-legal formalities. Reports said bullet-riddled body of a woman, identified as Nazeera, w/o Muhammad Yasin, was recovered from her house near Tando Masti in Khairpur. The police have shifted the body and said an investigation was underway to find out the facts of murder.

Reports said the body of a man, identified as Abdul Ghafoor Lashari, was recovered from a house near Karoondi in Khairpur. Qurban, brother of the deceased, told the police that his brother was alone in house from where his body was recovered and demanded an investigation. In another incident, an accused brutally killed his wife in Kandhkot by charging her ‘Kari’. Reports said in the village Illahi Bakhsh Lashari in Kandhkot, the accused, Ghous Bakhsh Lashari, after brutally killing his wife Mussarat over ‘Karo Kari’, managed to escape. The police have shifted the body to hospital but have failed to arrest the accused.