Akram Durrani claims PDM has unnerved rulers: Reviews arrangements for opposition rally in Bannu

BANNU: Leader of the Opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Akram Khan Durrani said on Sunday the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rallies had unnerved the rulers who were now resorting to acts of victimization.

Talking to reporters here, Durrani, who is a former chief minister, said that the struggle launched under the banner of the PDM would continue till the ouster of the rulers from power.

He said that the days of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had been numbered.

“We have launched the movement to uphold democratic values and restore true democracy to the country,” he added.

The former chief minister alleged that the government was planning to recognize Israel. He said arrangements were being finalized for the upcoming public meeting of the PDM in Bannu. Durrani said he was in his hometown Bannu to oversee the arrangements being made for the PDM’s Bannu rally. He said committees had been formed to welcome the leaders of the opposition parties in Bannu.

Banners and portraits of the opposition parties have been displayed at the entry points to the Bannu city.