Approval for development projects: Punjab Cabinet Committee okays 10 uplift projects

LAHORE: The Punjab government is actively working for uniform and true development of the province.

On the direction of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance & Development approved 10 development projects worth Rs12.25 billion.

The flyover in Karim Block Allama Iqbal Town will be constructed at a sum of Rs2.20 billion. An amount of Rs350 million has been sanctioned for the procurement of Electromedical Equipment for the Neurosurgery Department of Mayo Hospital.

Similarly, Rs70 million has been approved for construction of 3km Mianwali-Sargodha Road to Wan Bhachran , Rs12 crore 5 lakh for construction of Assistant Commissioner's residence and Tehsil Complex at Kot Chhatta.

Moreover, a civil dispensary will be set up at Moza Karoun in Tehsil Koh-e-Sulaiman at a cost of Rs10 million; Rs53 lakhs will be spent for the upgradation of BHU of Kharar Buzdar to Rural Health Centre.

The construction of Ghail to Lieutenant Arsalan Alam Shaheed Sati House road in Murree will be completed at a cost of Rs3.5 crore. Gulab Devi Hospital underpass on Ferozepur Road will be constructed at a cost of Rs950 million.

A sum of Rs4.5 billion for the construction of Sheranwala flyover and Rs3.80 billion has been approved for the construction of Shahkam Chowk flyover.

Usman Buzdar said that the government was wholeheartedly working for the development of the province as well as public welfare.

He said that government believed in uniform development and no area would remain deprived of progress and development as manifesto of the PTI government was the equality.

The government will redress the grievances and deprivations of backward areas by bringing them at par with the developed ones.