Intra-PTI rift deepens in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The differences in PTI have deepened as the acting president of the party district chapter annulled the five tehsils bodies notifications issued by the general secretary. Dr Ashfaq, the acting president, through a notification annulled the earlier notifications of the tehsil and Mansehra city’s bodies.

“As the notifications issued by the general secretary are against the party's constitution, hence I cancel them with an immediate effect and launch a disciplinary proceeding against him,” said the notification.

Dr Ashfaq notified the separate names of the office-bearers of Mansehra, Balakot, Oghi, Baffa-Pakhal and Darband tehsils bodies of the Mansehra district.

Taimur Saleem Swati, the district general secretary, when contacted, said all five tehsil and Mansehra city’s bodies notified by him with the consent of the governing body would act accordingly and senior vice-president Dr Ashfaq had no legal authority to annul his notifications. “Tehsils and Mansehra city’s bodies could have been installed almost a year ago,” he said.