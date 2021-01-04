Corona kills 53 more countrywide

ISLAMABAD: Total active COVID-19 cases across the country have reached 35,663 with 2,272 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,686 corona patients recovered during the 24 hours.

According to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), about 53 corona patients, 49 under treatment in hospitals and four at their homes or quarantines.

Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab followed by the Sindh. Out of 53, 29 patients died on ventilators.

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 307 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan. The maximum ventilators were occupied in Multan (42 percent), Islamabad Capital Territory (44 percent), Peshawar (32 percent) and Lahore (35 percent). The oxygen beds (oxygen providing facility other than ventilator as per the patient''s medical requirement) were also occupied in four cities, including ICT (35 percent), Karachi (33 percent), Peshawar (58 percent) and Multan (32 percent).

Some 44,392 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 13,886 in Sindh, 20,348 in Punjab, 4,987 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,043 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 410 in Balochistan, 361 in GB, and 357 in AJK.

Around 440,660 patients have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 486,634 corona positive cases have been detected so far, including AJK 8,325, Balochistan 18,218, GB 4,866, ICT 38,146, KP 59,255, Punjab 140,188 and Sindh 217,636. About 10,311 deaths have been recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion.

Some 3,594 perished in Sindh, 12 of them died on Saturday - 11 in hospitals and one out of the hospital.

Out of total 4,109 deaths in Punjab, 24 patients dies deaths in past 24 hours - 21 in hospitals and 3 out of hospital. About 1,672 corona patients have died in KP so far, 11 of them in hospitals on Saturday, 424 in ICT with three in hospitals on Saturday, 185 in Balochistan, one in hospital on Saturday, 101 in GB, and 226 in AJK, two in hospitals on Saturday.

A total of 6,819,699 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 625 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities.