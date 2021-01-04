Food, woollies distributed among addicts in Lahore

LAHORE:Anti-Drugs/Narcotics Campaign Consultant Syed Zulfiqar Hussain said that a large number of food items, juices, warm clothes and blankets had been distributed among homeless drug addicts in various part of the City.

The programme organised by Drug Advisory Training Hub (DATH) & YOCFAN with the help of Rizq Trust, distributed items in hotspot areas of drug addicts such as Mall Road, Regal Chowk, Garhi Shahu, Badami Bagh, China Scheme, GT Road, etc.

Dr Shoaib Zafar, Registrar, Syed Mohsin, In-charge School Programme, Syed Ahsan Shah and Nisar Hussain also participated and distributed different items such as food packs, water and warm clothes.

Syed Zulfiqar Hussain said that in view of importance of research work on drug addiction, Drug Advisory Training Hub (DATH) started research work on uses of drugs among our young generation, ways to improve treatment and initiate rehabilitation programme according to international standards in collaboration with all government departments.