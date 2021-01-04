KP CM orders depts to speed up uplift projects in merged districts

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday directed the relevant departments to speed up the implementation of the development projects in the merged districts.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting to review progress on the ongoing developmental schemes in the merged districts held here at the Chief Minister's Secretariat, said an official handout.

Besides administrative secretaries of Irrigation, Communications and Works, Local Government and Public Health Engineering, the meeting was attended by other senior officials.

The chief minister termed the accelerated and sustainable development of the merged districts as one of the key focus areas of the KP government.

He said the provincial government was spending huge resources on the developmental projects in those districts with the aim to bring these highly less developed areas on a par with other developed parts of the province.

Mahmood Khan said no compromise would be made on the quantity and quality of development projects in the merged districts.

He added that developmental projects would be executed in all tribal districts on equitable basis keeping in view the population and needs of the people.

Earlier, the participants of the meeting were given a detailed briefing on the ongoing and new development projects in various parts the merged districts.

The chief minister directed the officials to put in place an effective mechanism of monitoring effective to ensure the quality of these projects.

Mahmood Khan said the senior officials concerned should carry out regular field visits to ensure that the uplift projects were being executed as per the fixed standards.

He directed the relevant quarters to keep in view the genuine needs of local people while identifying new schemes for these areas and finalize development schemes purely on the basis of merit.

The chief minister Khan said the merger of the former federally administered tribal areas was aimed at their sustainable development and alleviating the decades-old backwardness of these areas for which the government would utilize all available resources.

He said the KP government was spending huge resources on the developmental schemes of the merged districts, adding all the departments should ensure that these development projects were executed as per the fixed standards, completed in time and their benefits reached the maximum population.

Mahmood Khan directed the Planning and Development Department to submit a detailed report on all the development projects undertaken in the merged, districts during the last two years.

He directed the Public Health Engineering Department to carry out the feasibility study for clean drinking water supply schemes in Sulaimankhel and Dotani areas of Waziristan, and Mulaguri and Shalman areas of the Khyber district.