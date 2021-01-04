Government spokesmen trying to create rift among PDM parties: Kaira

LALAMUSA: PPP Central Punjab president Ch Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that the government’s spokespersons are trying to create a rift among the PDM parties.

He said that the whole nation was thinking on a one-point that Pakistan should be run on a successful experiment of world which was constitutional rule. The successful method of the world was that all the institutions should play their role in their limits, he added. Democracy becomes weak when there was institutional interference, he maintained. He said that every Pakistani loves our armed forces.

He said that in the recent PDM meeting, by-polls, Senate elections and long march issues were discussed and everyone gave opinion. The PPP opinion was declared right and we accepted the adjustment of other parties, he added.

He claimed that the PDM was on one platform and no party was going to leave the alliance. If the government does not accept our demands, then public meetings and protests would be organised. He said that long march and the decision of resignation would be taken at the right time.

Resignations were like atom bomb and atom bomb was not the first weapon in the war, he continued. Responding to a question, Kaira said that we want to stop the interference of other institutions in politics. The court also said that the NAB was being used as a tool to make and break governments and political parties, he added.

The government elected by the people should be held answerable to the people, he maintained.

He criticised the government for not addressing the problems of the people, including inflation and unemployment.