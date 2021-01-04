Degrees of 17 lawyers found fake

GUJRANWALA: The LLB degrees of 17 lawyers were found fake here. DBA president Mohsin Yaqoob Butt told reporters that after receiving complaints regarding fake degrees, he established a committee to probe into the matter.

During investigations, the degrees of 17 lawyers were found fake, he disclosed. He told that the degrees of Abdul Haq Dhillu, Ahsan Akbar, Ch Shani Sandhu, Mehr Imtiaz, Syed Raza, Naila Mehr, Mehr Hammad, Muhammad Shoaib, Agha Aqeel, Muhammad Akhtar, Sabir Shahzad, Mujahid Islam, Adeela Kainat, Nazim Ali, Zainul Abidin and Rana Nasir were found fake. All the fake degree holders not only got licences on the basis of fake degrees but practicing in the Sessions Court with allotment of chambers, he added.

Meanwhile, the bar president have submitted application in the Civil Lines police station for registration of cases against the accused lawyers.